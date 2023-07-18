Coin98 Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $78.09 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002773 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006750 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00010529 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,388,879 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

