Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 955 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,626,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 10,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $298.62 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.40 and its 200-day moving average is $278.15.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.24.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.