Comparing Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.5% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $2.60 billion 0.35 $440.31 million $1.74 2.76 Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$97.85 million ($0.87) -46.60

This table compares Ferroglobe and Sigma Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ferroglobe has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium. Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferroglobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ferroglobe and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe 14.42% 60.74% 21.91% Sigma Lithium N/A -60.76% -50.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ferroglobe and Sigma Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ferroglobe presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.17%. Sigma Lithium has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.27%. Given Ferroglobe’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ferroglobe is more favorable than Sigma Lithium.

Summary

Ferroglobe beats Sigma Lithium on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. The company also offers ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; calcium silicon, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal and in pyrotechnics; and nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron. In addition, it provides silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. Further, the company operates quartz mines in South Africa, Spain, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash metallurgical coal mines in the United States, as well as holds interests in hydroelectric power plant in France. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited and changed its name to Ferroglobe PLC in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

