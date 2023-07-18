Comparing Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) & Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) and Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sweetgreen and Cheesecake Factory’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $470.11 million 3.60 -$190.44 million ($1.53) -9.93 Cheesecake Factory $3.30 billion 0.55 $43.12 million $0.94 37.56

Analyst Recommendations

Cheesecake Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheesecake Factory, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sweetgreen and Cheesecake Factory, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 5 2 0 2.29 Cheesecake Factory 4 10 2 0 1.88

Sweetgreen currently has a consensus price target of $11.86, indicating a potential downside of 21.99%. Cheesecake Factory has a consensus price target of $36.62, indicating a potential upside of 3.70%. Given Cheesecake Factory’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cheesecake Factory is more favorable than Sweetgreen.

Volatility & Risk

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and Cheesecake Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -34.58% -28.08% -19.63% Cheesecake Factory 1.42% 25.95% 3.01%

Summary

Cheesecake Factory beats Sweetgreen on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

