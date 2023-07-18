Conflux (CFX) Hits Market Cap of $560.78 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $560.78 million and $22.81 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,781.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.00305528 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.69 or 0.00821597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.82 or 0.00560135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00062548 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00120454 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,071,555,748 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,071,347,062.2719316 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18949283 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $25,901,114.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.