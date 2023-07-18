Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,708.77

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2,708.77 and last traded at C$2,792.18, with a volume of 10959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2,751.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CSU. CIBC upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,870.00.

Constellation Software Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2,686.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2,506.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 88.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.90.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

Constellation Software last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$15.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$18.74 by C($3.00). Constellation Software had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 80.1318681 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 19th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

Further Reading

