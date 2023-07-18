Contrasting Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) & Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 1 3 4 0 2.38 Integral Ad Science 0 3 5 1 2.78

Sportradar Group presently has a consensus target price of $14.63, indicating a potential downside of 0.91%. Integral Ad Science has a consensus target price of $17.90, indicating a potential downside of 9.73%. Given Sportradar Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $769.46 million 21.30 $11.48 million $0.04 369.09 Integral Ad Science $408.35 million 7.52 $15.37 million $0.10 198.30

Integral Ad Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sportradar Group. Integral Ad Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group 1.60% 1.50% 0.73% Integral Ad Science 4.08% 2.17% 1.51%

Risk and Volatility

Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats Sportradar Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. In addition, the company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

