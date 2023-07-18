Contrasting TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) & Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) and Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

TFF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legend Biotech has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Legend Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Legend Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFF Pharmaceuticals $500,000.00 23.81 -$31.77 million N/A N/A Legend Biotech $117.00 million 98.82 -$446.35 million N/A N/A

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and Legend Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TFF Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Legend Biotech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and Legend Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Legend Biotech 0 2 12 0 2.86

TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,507.72%. Legend Biotech has a consensus price target of $78.40, indicating a potential upside of 11.94%. Given TFF Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TFF Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Legend Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and Legend Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFF Pharmaceuticals -6,343.04% -149.63% -134.60% Legend Biotech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Legend Biotech beats TFF Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company's drug candidates are TFF Voriconazole Inhalation Powder, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pulmonary aspergillosis; and TFF Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder, which is in Phase II clinical trials used to prevent lung transplant rejection. It is also developing other dry powder products, such as Augmenta monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of COVID-19 therapeutics; TFF Niclosamide, which is completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19 disease; and other vaccines. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license agreement with the University of Texas at Austin for the development of inhaled dry powder drugs; a joint development agreement with Augmenta Bioworks, Inc. to develop Augmenta monoclonal antibodies; a licensing and collaboration agreement with UNION therapeutics A/S; and a collaborative research and development agreement with the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences to develop dry powder formulations of hyaluronan to prevent and treat respiratory diseases. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM). The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous CAR-T product candidates targeting various cancers, including Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia , gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, small cell lung cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ciltacabtagene autoleucel. Legend Biotech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

