Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) President Sells $799,000.00 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,903 shares in the company, valued at $508,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Core & Main Stock Performance
NYSE CNM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 662,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,733. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.93.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Core & Main from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.
About Core & Main
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
Further Reading
