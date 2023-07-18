Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) President Sells $799,000.00 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,903 shares in the company, valued at $508,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE CNM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 662,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,733. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 60,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 43,097 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 234,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 104,362 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,995,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,147,000 after buying an additional 752,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Core & Main by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 62,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Core & Main from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

