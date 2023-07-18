Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $57.63. The stock had a trading volume of 864,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,367. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

