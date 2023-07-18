Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CJR.B. Cormark lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.46.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CJR.B stock opened at C$1.53 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$299.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.67.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

