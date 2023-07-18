Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,254 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period.

GSIE stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 69,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

