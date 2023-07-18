Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 636 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 176,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,003,000 after acquiring an additional 55,664 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in Mastercard by 11.4% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 52,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.89.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.5 %

MA traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $396.27. The company had a trading volume of 838,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $381.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $404.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $375.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

