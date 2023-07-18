Crane (NYSE:CR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 685,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 590,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 401,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Crane Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CR traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $92.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,885. Crane has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.32.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.41. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 2.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,462,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,474,000 after buying an additional 158,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after buying an additional 56,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $462,158,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,508,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Crane by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after buying an additional 51,792 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

