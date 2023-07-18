Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A) vs. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Critical Analysis

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A – Get Free Report) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crawford & Company and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crawford & Company 0 0 0 0 N/A Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 0 3 6 1 2.80

Profitability

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus price target of $226.62, indicating a potential upside of 5.37%. Given Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is more favorable than Crawford & Company.

This table compares Crawford & Company and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford & Company N/A N/A N/A Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 13.22% 18.86% 4.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crawford & Company and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford & Company N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $8.55 billion 5.39 $1.11 billion $5.39 39.90

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Crawford & Company.

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats Crawford & Company on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: North America Loss Adjusting, International Operations, Broadspire, and Platform Solutions. The North America Loss Adjusting segment provides claims management services to insurance companies and self-insured entities risk including property, public liability, automobile, and marine insurances. The International Operations segment provides claims management and adjusting services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities; and field investigation and the evaluation and resolution of property and casualty insurance claims. The Broadspire segment offers claims management services, including workers' compensation, liability, property, accident & health, and disability claims management; accident & health claims programs; disability and leave management services, as well as legal services, risk management information, and consultative analytical services. This segment also provides medical management services; administration services; medical bill review services; and physician review services, as well as claims and risk management services and technology solutions; desktop claim adjusting and evaluation of claims; initial loss reporting services for claimants; loss mitigation services, such as medical bill review, medical case management and vocational rehabilitation; and risk management information services. The Platform Solutions segment offers insurance through service lines, such as Contractor Connection and Networks, including losses caused by natural disasters, such as fires, hailstorms, hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, as well as man-made disasters, such as oil spills, and chemical releases. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises. This segment also performs activities, including marketing, underwriting, issuing policies, collecting premiums, appointing and supervising other agents, paying claims, and negotiating reinsurance; and offers services in the areas of insurance and reinsurance placement, risk of loss management, and management of employer sponsored benefit programs. The Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services; and claims management, loss control consulting, and insurance property appraisal services. The company offers its services through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants. It serves commercial, industrial, public, religious, and not-for-profit entities, as well as underwriting enterprises. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

