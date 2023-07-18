Creditcoin (CTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $47.25 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.25 million and $31.29 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000618 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 235,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

