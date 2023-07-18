CRH (NYSE:CRH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.87

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.87 and last traded at $57.83, with a volume of 772823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.54.

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $98,581,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 476.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,094,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,643,000 after purchasing an additional 904,901 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CRH by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,950,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,532,000 after acquiring an additional 475,402 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,090,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,505,000 after acquiring an additional 372,480 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $17,789,000. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

