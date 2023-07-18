Critical Analysis: Urbana (UBAAF) and The Competition

Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,199 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Urbana to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Urbana and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Urbana N/A N/A 10.19 Urbana Competitors $223.46 million -$4.20 million 5.96

Urbana’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Urbana. Urbana is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urbana 0 0 0 0 N/A Urbana Competitors 1040 4477 6035 95 2.45

This is a summary of current recommendations for Urbana and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 80.88%. Given Urbana’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Urbana has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Urbana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Urbana and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urbana N/A N/A N/A Urbana Competitors 371.62% 7.10% 4.90%

Dividends

Urbana pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Urbana pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.0% and pay out 639.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Urbana competitors beat Urbana on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments. The fund also focuses on private equity investments. It was formerly known as Macho River Gold Mines Limited. Urbana Corporation is domiciled in Canada.

