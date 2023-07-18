Critical Contrast: Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) vs. Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) and Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Toromont Industries and Distribution Solutions Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toromont Industries N/A N/A N/A $1.57 52.43 Distribution Solutions Group $1.15 billion 0.98 $7.41 million $0.79 67.72

Distribution Solutions Group has higher revenue and earnings than Toromont Industries. Toromont Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Distribution Solutions Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toromont Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50 Distribution Solutions Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Toromont Industries and Distribution Solutions Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Toromont Industries presently has a consensus price target of $125.14, indicating a potential upside of 51.76%. Distribution Solutions Group has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.02%. Given Toromont Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Toromont Industries is more favorable than Distribution Solutions Group.

Profitability

This table compares Toromont Industries and Distribution Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toromont Industries N/A N/A N/A Distribution Solutions Group 1.18% 6.46% 2.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.3% of Toromont Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.6% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Distribution Solutions Group beats Toromont Industries on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services. This segment serves road building, mining, aggregates, infrastructure, residential and commercial construction, power generation, agriculture, forestry, and waste management markets. The CIMCO segment is involved in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets. This segment primarily serves beverage and food processing, cold storage, food distribution, mining, and recreational ice rink sectors. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Canada.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services. The Lawson segment distributes of specialty products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government MRO market. The TestEquity segment distributes test and measurement equipment and solutions, electronic production supplies, and tool kits supporting the technology, aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. The Gexpro Services segment provides supply chain solutions; and develops and implements vendor managed inventory and kitting programs to high-specification manufacturing customers. The company was formerly known as Lawson Products, Inc. and has changed to Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. 2022 Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

