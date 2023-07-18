Critical Survey: Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Heaven Group and Cedar Fair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A Cedar Fair 14.51% -22.47% 6.25%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Heaven Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cedar Fair 0 3 5 0 2.63

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Golden Heaven Group and Cedar Fair, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cedar Fair has a consensus target price of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.70%. Given Cedar Fair’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than Golden Heaven Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golden Heaven Group and Cedar Fair’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cedar Fair $1.82 billion 1.06 $307.67 million $4.41 8.48

Cedar Fair has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Heaven Group.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Golden Heaven Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Heaven Group



Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Cedar Fair



Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. Cedar Fair, L.P. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

