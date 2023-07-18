Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 2,086 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,005,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.10. 5,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,661. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $68.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.81.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

