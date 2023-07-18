Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,259 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 1.1% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $14,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,641,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,959,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after acquiring an additional 191,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,024,000 after acquiring an additional 178,019 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,109,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,327,000 after acquiring an additional 94,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,520,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,460,000 after acquiring an additional 387,965 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPEI remained flat at $17.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,753. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

