Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,646 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.16% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FPE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.10. 338,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,622. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

