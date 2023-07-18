Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 96,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,459,892,000,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 204,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,030,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,040,721. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.30. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.