Csenge Advisory Group Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,032,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.76. 26,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,626. The stock has a market cap of $345.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $62.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.