Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.40. 1,115,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056,534. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.06 and a 12-month high of $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Read More
