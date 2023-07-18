Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.40. 1,115,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056,534. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.06 and a 12-month high of $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

