Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,570 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.92. The stock had a trading volume of 839,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,515. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

