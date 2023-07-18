CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$15.30. 54,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,015. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$14.21 and a twelve month high of C$17.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.76.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

