Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CTOS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 115,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,941. Custom Truck One Source has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $452.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.41 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 6.33%. Custom Truck One Source’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 19,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $126,403.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 204,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,055.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.