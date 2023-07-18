CV SHOTS Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $2.80 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

