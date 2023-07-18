CVS Health Co. (CVS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on August 1st

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.605 per share by the pharmacy operator on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

CVS Health has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVS Health has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.19.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 40.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

