CVS Health Co. (CVS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on August 1st

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.605 per share by the pharmacy operator on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.
CVS Health has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVS Health has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.
CVS Health Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health
In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 40.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
