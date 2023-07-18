Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 105.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,489 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $17,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,078,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,469,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.91.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

