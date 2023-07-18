D-Wave Quantum Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,201 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 246% compared to the average volume of 926 call options.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

D-Wave Quantum stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.89. 17,705,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,438. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of -0.19.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at D-Wave Quantum

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

In related news, Director Emil Michael sold 29,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $53,979.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Victoria Brydon sold 15,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Emil Michael sold 29,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $53,979.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,353 shares in the company, valued at $67,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QBTS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $711,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QBTS. Benchmark cut their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $10.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Further Reading

