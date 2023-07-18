D-Wave Quantum Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,201 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 246% compared to the average volume of 926 call options.
D-Wave Quantum stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.89. 17,705,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,438. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of -0.19.
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QBTS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $711,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on QBTS. Benchmark cut their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $10.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
