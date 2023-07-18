Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 130.2% from the June 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Daiwa House Industry Trading Up 0.2 %

DWAHY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.33. 21,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,608. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. Daiwa House Industry has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.41.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Single-Family Housing Business; Rental Housing Business; Condominium Business; Commercial Facility Business; Business Facility Business; Environmental Energy Business; and Other Business segments.

