Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.88.

Danaher Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.79. 2,668,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.20. The company has a market capitalization of $177.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,243,696,000 after purchasing an additional 126,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,281,000 after acquiring an additional 812,475 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Danaher by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,321,312,000 after acquiring an additional 375,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

