Davidson Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,703 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 93.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 0.9% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 116,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 37,152 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.4% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 74,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.8% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.83. The stock had a trading volume of 365,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,265. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $117.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.