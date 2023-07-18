Davidson Capital Management Inc. Buys 321 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 0.9% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lam Research by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after buying an additional 2,831,381 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,374,000 after buying an additional 373,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,058,976,000 after buying an additional 50,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.16.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $6.55 on Tuesday, hitting $653.52. The company had a trading volume of 289,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,648. The firm has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $663.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $608.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.