Davidson Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,210 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,342,000 after purchasing an additional 920,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems Price Performance

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.53. The stock had a trading volume of 95,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,416. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.20.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

