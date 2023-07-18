Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $965,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $954,740,000 after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,353 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,261,935 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $288,213,000 after purchasing an additional 72,951 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE PXD traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.20. The company had a trading volume of 291,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.96 and a 200 day moving average of $212.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile



Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

