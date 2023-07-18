Davidson Capital Management Inc. Sells 547 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,388,134,000 after acquiring an additional 220,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,412,000 after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $302,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,139,000 after acquiring an additional 84,359 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $21.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.00. 467,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,542. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.01 and a 200 day moving average of $331.36. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $411.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

