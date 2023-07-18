Davis R M Inc. Acquires 3,261 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $24,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.30.

CME Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $186.22. 367,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,932. The stock has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $209.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.72.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.