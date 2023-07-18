Davis R M Inc. Buys 10,456 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $37,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 399.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 66,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.00. 2,057,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,139. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.21. The firm has a market cap of $140.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

