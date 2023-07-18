Davis R M Inc. Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 86,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 15,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.84. 663,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.27. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

