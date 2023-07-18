Davis R M Inc. Has $21.77 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,403 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,888 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.16. 5,934,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,668,690. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

