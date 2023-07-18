Davis R M Inc. Has $44.13 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,129 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $44,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,728,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,476,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,977,521. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

