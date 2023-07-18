Davis R M Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for about 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Waste Connections worth $60,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $602,107,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Waste Connections by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,387,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,402 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 38.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,076,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,075,000 after acquiring an additional 857,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,642,000 after acquiring an additional 609,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 64,555.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,480,000 after acquiring an additional 560,991 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.44. 409,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,346. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.36 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.22.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

