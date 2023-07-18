Davis R M Inc. Trims Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 365,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,994 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises 1.4% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $53,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.26. The company had a trading volume of 222,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,974. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.97 and a twelve month high of $162.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.39 and its 200 day moving average is $145.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AME. DA Davidson raised their price target on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.86.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

