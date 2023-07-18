Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.5 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.11.

DE traded up $6.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $426.86. 246,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,241. The stock has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $300.82 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.60.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

