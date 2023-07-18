DEI (DEI) Price Tops $0.0220

DEI (DEI) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $524.25 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEI has traded 71.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.14 or 0.00304857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013392 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

