Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

DAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $46.80 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $49.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,110,000 after purchasing an additional 579,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,144,000 after acquiring an additional 351,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

